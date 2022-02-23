Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Core i5 11320H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P vs i5 11320H

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i5 1250P
Intel Core i5 11320H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11320H and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1604 vs 1421 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +22%
3628
Core i5 11320H
2967
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +116%
23265
Core i5 11320H
10767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +13%
1617
Core i5 11320H
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +92%
9512
Core i5 11320H
4955
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and i5 11320H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1250P i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 24
Execution Units 80 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11320H or i5 1250P?
