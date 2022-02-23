Intel Core i5 1250P vs i5 1145G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1604 vs 1346 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +28%
3628
2838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +123%
23265
10433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +19%
1617
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +109%
9512
4549
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|11-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10-28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
