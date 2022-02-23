Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i5 1250P
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1250P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1604 vs 1383 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 28 vs 64 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +18%
3597
Core i5 1155G7
3036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +121%
23111
Core i5 1155G7
10458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +16%
1594
Core i5 1155G7
1378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +126%
9504
Core i5 1155G7
4212
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-1250P i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1155G7 or Core i7 1165G7
2. Core i5 1155G7 or Core i5 1135G7
3. Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 5 5500U
4. Core i5 1155G7 or Core i5 8250U
5. Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 7 5700U
6. Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 5 5600U
7. Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 3 5300U
8. Core i5 1155G7 or Core i5 11300H
9. Core i5 1155G7 or Ryzen 7 5800U
10. Core i5 1155G7 or Core i5 1145G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i5 1250P?
EnglishРусский