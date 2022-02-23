Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P vs i5 1235U

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Core i5 1250P
Intel Core i5 1235U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +109%
23265
Core i5 1235U
11126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +134%
9512
Core i5 1235U
4066
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1250P i5-1235U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H vs Core i5 1250P
2. Core i5 1155G7 vs Core i5 1250P
3. Core i5 1240P vs Core i5 1250P
4. Core i5 1245U vs Core i5 1250P
5. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i5 1235U
6. Apple M1 vs Core i5 1235U
7. Ryzen 5 6600U vs Core i5 1235U
8. Core i7 1250U vs Core i5 1235U
9. Core i5 1245U vs Core i5 1235U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or i5 1250P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский