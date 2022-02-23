Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Core i5 1240P: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
Intel Core i5 1240P
Intel Core i5 1250P
Intel Core i5 1240P

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1250P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240P and 1250P

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +7%
23230
Core i5 1240P
21770
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and i5 1240P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-P
Model number i5-1250P i5-1250P
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W 28-64 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1240P or i5 1250P?
