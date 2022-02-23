Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Core i5 1240U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
Intel Core i5 1240U
Intel Core i5 1250P
Intel Core i5 1240U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240U and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 9 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and i5 1240U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1250P i5-1240U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page Intel Core i5 1240U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

