Intel Core i5 1250P vs i5 12450H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1506
Core i5 12450H +5%
1581
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7248
Core i5 12450H +26%
9159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3611
3602
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +21%
22092
18206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Core i5 12450H +5%
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7614
Core i5 12450H +16%
8861
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|i5-12450H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|12
|Execution Units
|80
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
