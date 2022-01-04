Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 12600
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 12600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 12600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1252 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +44%
1877
Ryzen 5 3600
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +41%
13510
Ryzen 5 3600
9583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +49%
3863
Ryzen 5 3600
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +19%
21239
Ryzen 5 3600
17827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +45%
1812
Ryzen 5 3600
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +29%
9302
Ryzen 5 3600
7197
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Matisse
Model number i5-12600 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 12600?
