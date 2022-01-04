Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 12600
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 12600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1493 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +25%
1869
Ryzen 5 5600G
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +21%
13523
Ryzen 5 5600G
11190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +19%
3826
Ryzen 5 5600G
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +6%
21130
Ryzen 5 5600G
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +21%
1817
Ryzen 5 5600G
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +22%
9303
Ryzen 5 5600G
7616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12600 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 12600?
