Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1493 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +25%
1869
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +21%
13523
11190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +19%
3826
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +6%
21130
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +21%
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +22%
9303
7616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
