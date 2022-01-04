Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X VS Intel Core i5 12600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600X and 12600 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600 Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Unlocked multiplier

Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer Model number i5-12600 - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12600 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20