Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
75
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +18%
1847
1567
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13450
Ryzen 7 5800 +4%
13982
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +12%
3761
3372
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20794
Ryzen 7 5800 +23%
25512
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +8%
1788
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9203
Ryzen 7 5800 +3%
9460
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-12600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1