Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1802 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1877
Ryzen 7 7700X +7%
2011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13510
Ryzen 7 7700X +48%
20058
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3863
Ryzen 7 7700X +11%
4282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21239
Ryzen 7 7700X +73%
36701
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1812
Ryzen 7 7700X +20%
2167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9302
Ryzen 7 7700X +54%
14338
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
