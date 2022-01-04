Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1802 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1877
Ryzen 7 7800X +6%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13510
Ryzen 7 7800X +68%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1812
Ryzen 7 7800X +16%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9302
Ryzen 7 7800X +75%
16304
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
