We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 12600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +16%
1877
Ryzen 9 5950X
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
13510
Ryzen 9 5950X +94%
26159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +11%
3863
Ryzen 9 5950X
3470
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
21239
Ryzen 9 5950X +117%
46176
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
9302
Ryzen 9 5950X +99%
18524
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i5-12600 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 32
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 12600?
