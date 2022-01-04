Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600 or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i5 12600
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i5 12600
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 65 vs 170 Watt
  • Around 3.7 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1802 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600
1877
Ryzen 9 7950X +10%
2072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
13510
Ryzen 9 7950X +183%
38227
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600
3863
Ryzen 9 7950X +12%
4339
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
21239
Ryzen 9 7950X +199%
63531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600
1812
Ryzen 9 7950X +24%
2239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
9302
Ryzen 9 7950X +155%
23702
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i5-12600 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 32
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 12600 or Intel Core i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i5 12600 or Intel Core i5 12400F
4. Intel Core i5 12600 or Intel Core i5 12600KF
5. Intel Core i5 12600 or Intel Core i5 12500
6. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 12900K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i7 13700K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i5 12600?
EnglishРусский