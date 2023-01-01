Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600 or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1802 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +11%
1865
M2 Pro
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
13594
M2 Pro +11%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600
3839
M2 Pro +8%
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
21502
M2 Pro +23%
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600
1804
M2 Pro +12%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600
9313
M2 Pro +62%
15059
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12600 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 16 152
ROPs 8 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

