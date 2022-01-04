Intel Core i5 12600 vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 12600 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +11%
1864
1674
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +68%
13595
8093
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +8%
3846
3570
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +48%
21323
14428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +6%
1812
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +46%
9300
6387
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12600
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
