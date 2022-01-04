Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600 or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600 vs i5 12400

Intel Core i5 12600
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i5 12600
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 12600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1802 vs 1623 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +12%
13523
Core i5 12400
12070
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600 +8%
21130
Core i5 12400
19602
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600 +11%
1817
Core i5 12400
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12600 i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 12600
2. Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 12600
3. Intel Core i7 11700 or i5 12600
4. Intel Core i5 12500 or i5 12600
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 12400
6. Intel Core i7 10700K or i5 12400
7. Intel Core i9 11900K or i5 12400
8. Intel Core i5 12600K or i5 12400
9. Intel Core i5 10400 or i5 12400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 12600?
Promotion
EnglishРусский