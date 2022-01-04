Intel Core i5 12600 vs i5 12500 VS Intel Core i5 12600 Intel Core i5 12500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600 against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12500 and 12600 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600 and i5 12500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i5-12600 i5-12500 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 30x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12600 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12600 official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20