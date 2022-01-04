Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11109
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19050
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
