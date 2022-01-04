Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3064
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6979
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1