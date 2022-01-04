Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1249
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19599
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7229
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
