Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

Intel Core i5 12600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
Intel Core i5 12600H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900HS and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-12600H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 4900HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

