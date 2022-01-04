Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
