We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1889 vs 1633 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H
13652
Ryzen 9 7940HS +11%
15215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H
8264
Ryzen 9 7940HS +88%
15552
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i5-12600H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP8
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

