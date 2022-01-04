Intel Core i5 12600H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1513
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7742
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15070
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9485
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
