We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 30 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12600H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 4096
TMUs 40 256
ROPs 20 128
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Max +638%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

