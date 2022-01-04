Intel Core i5 12600H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 30 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12406
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12585
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|4096
|TMUs
|40
|256
|ROPs
|20
|128
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
