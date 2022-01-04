Intel Core i5 12600H vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1633 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600H +12%
1785
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H +58%
13777
8725
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3591
Apple M2 +13%
4043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H +47%
22747
15511
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1638
Apple M2 +18%
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8341
Apple M2 +8%
8988
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1