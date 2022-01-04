Intel Core i5 12600H vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
71
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1633 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600H +10%
1785
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13777
M2 Max +14%
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22747
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1638
M2 Max +22%
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8341
M2 Max +80%
15013
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
