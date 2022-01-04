Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600H or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600H vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i5 12600H
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i5 12600H
Apple M2 Max

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1633 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600H +10%
1785
M2 Max
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H
13777
M2 Max +14%
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600H
1638
M2 Max +22%
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H
8341
M2 Max +80%
15013
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12600H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 27x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Max
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i5 12600H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i5 12600H
3. Intel Core i5 1235U and i5 12600H
4. Intel Core i5 1240P and i5 12600H
5. Apple M1 Pro and M2 Max
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Apple M2 Max
7. Intel Core i9 9980HK and Apple M2 Max
8. Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M2 Max
9. Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i5 12600H?
EnglishРусский