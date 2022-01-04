Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600H or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600H vs Apple M2 Pro

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1633 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600H +10%
1785
M2 Pro
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H
13777
M2 Pro +3%
14232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600H
1638
M2 Pro +20%
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600H
8341
M2 Pro +69%
14060
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12600H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 27x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i5 12600H?
