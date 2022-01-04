Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600H or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600H vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i5 12600H
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-12600H i5-10300H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 3
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12600H or Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Core i5 12600H or Core i7 12700H
3. Core i5 12600H or Core i7 12700K
4. Core i5 12600H or Core i7 12800H
5. Core i5 12600H or Ryzen 5 6600H
6. Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 4600H
7. Core i5 10300H or Core i5 1135G7
8. Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 5600H
9. Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 7 5700U
10. Core i5 10300H or Core i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i5 12600H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский