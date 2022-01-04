Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600H or Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600H vs i5 11300H

Intel Core i5 12600H
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake H35
Model number i5-12600H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

