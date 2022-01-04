Intel Core i5 12600H vs i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11124
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4659
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
