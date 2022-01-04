Intel Core i5 12600H vs i5 12500H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14692
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9916
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-12600H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
