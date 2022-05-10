Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600HX or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i5 12600HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i5 12600HX
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12600HX with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12600HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1472 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i5 12600HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600HX and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Rembrandt
Model number i5-12600HX -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600HX
n/a
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i5 12600HX
2. Intel Core i5 12600H and Intel Core i5 12600HX
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
4. Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
5. Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
6. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
7. Intel Core i7 11600H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12600HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский