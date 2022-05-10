Intel Core i5 12600HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12600HX with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1472 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i5 12600HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600HX +10%
1615
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7957
Ryzen 5 6600H +1%
8037
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12600HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
