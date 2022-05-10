Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600HX or Core i5 12600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600HX vs i5 12600H

Intel Core i5 12600HX
VS
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i5 12600HX
Intel Core i5 12600H

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12600HX against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 12600HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i5 12600HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600HX and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-H
Model number i5-12600HX i5-12600H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 640
TMUs - 40
ROPs - 20
Execution Units - 80
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600HX official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 6800H or Core i5 12600HX
2. Ryzen 5 6600H or Core i5 12600HX
3. Ryzen 5 5600H or Core i5 12600H
4. Core i7 12700H or Core i5 12600H
5. Core i7 12700K or Core i5 12600H
6. Core i7 12800H or Core i5 12600H
7. Ryzen 5 6600H or Core i5 12600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600H or i5 12600HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский