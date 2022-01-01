Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 905 points
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +423%
17385
Ryzen 3 3200G
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +79%
3997
Ryzen 3 3200G
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +279%
27326
Ryzen 3 3200G
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +108%
1900
Ryzen 3 3200G
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +297%
11821
Ryzen 3 3200G
2975
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Picasso
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i5 12600K?
