Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 905 points
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +99%
1900
954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +423%
17385
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +79%
3997
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +279%
27326
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +108%
1900
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +297%
11821
2975
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
