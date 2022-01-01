Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1305 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +46%
1900
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +154%
17385
6832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +48%
3997
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +112%
27326
12875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +44%
1900
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +118%
11821
5419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
