Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1378 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +47%
1910
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +106%
17588
8541
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +30%
4108
3155
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +73%
24350
14081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +42%
1955
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +170%
13514
5008
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
