Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
Intel Core i5 12600K
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1127 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +140%
27326
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
11379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1700 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i5 12600K
2. Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i5 12600K
3. Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i5 11600K or Intel Core i5 12600K
5. Intel Core i9 12900K or Intel Core i5 12600K
6. Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
9. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
10. AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G or Intel Core i5 12600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский