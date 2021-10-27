Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1883 vs 1249 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +45%
1879
Ryzen 5 3600
1297
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +84%
17308
Ryzen 5 3600
9419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +52%
3926
Ryzen 5 3600
2575
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +35%
24030
Ryzen 5 3600
17773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +51%
1873
Ryzen 5 3600
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +72%
12099
Ryzen 5 3600
7041
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

