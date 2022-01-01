Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1931 vs 1472 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1882
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17238
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3937
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +32%
1924
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +50%
12015
8018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|32
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
