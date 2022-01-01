Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 7 1800X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Core i5 12600K
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1800X and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 37.06 GB/s (93%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 91% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 989 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 95 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +86%
17385
Ryzen 7 1800X
9335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +81%
3997
Ryzen 7 1800X
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +68%
27326
Ryzen 7 1800X
16310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +74%
11821
Ryzen 7 1800X
6795
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 March 2, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 1800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

