Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 93% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 981 points
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +78%
1900
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +94%
17385
8958
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +81%
3997
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +73%
27326
15799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +93%
1900
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +77%
11821
6678
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1