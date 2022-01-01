Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1075 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +71%
1900
1108
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +71%
17385
10169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +63%
3997
2453
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +55%
27326
17630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +75%
1900
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +63%
11821
7264
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1