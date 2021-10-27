Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 7 3800X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Intel Core i5 12600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1307 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +41%
1910
Ryzen 7 3800X
1351
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +25%
17588
Ryzen 7 3800X
14027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +48%
4108
Ryzen 7 3800X
2776
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +4%
24350
Ryzen 7 3800X
23502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +47%
1955
Ryzen 7 3800X
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +48%
13514
Ryzen 7 3800X
9101

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K and Core i5 12600K
2. Ryzen 5 5600X and Core i5 12600K
3. Core i5 11600K and Core i5 12600K
4. Core i7 11700K and Core i5 12600K
5. Core i9 12900K and Core i5 12600K
6. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X
7. Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3800X
8. Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 7 3800X
9. Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 7 3800X
10. Core i7 10700F and Ryzen 7 3800X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i5 12600K?
EnglishРусский