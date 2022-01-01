Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1436 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 25 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +33%
1900
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +113%
17385
8157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +29%
3997
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +45%
27326
18871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +31%
1900
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +81%
11821
6519
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
