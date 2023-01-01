Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
75
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1915 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1901
Ryzen 7 7700 +2%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17433
Ryzen 7 7700 +9%
18941
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3990
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28057
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1932
Ryzen 7 7700 +12%
2168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11743
Ryzen 7 7700 +20%
14065
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|150 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
