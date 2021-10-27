Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1619 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +18%
1910
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17588
Ryzen 9 5900 +20%
21110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +16%
4108
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24350
Ryzen 9 5900 +45%
35363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +20%
1955
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +14%
13514
11833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
