Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1551 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +14%
1900
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +18%
17385
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +22%
1900
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +23%
11821
9649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
