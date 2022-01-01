Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen Threadripper 1900X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
Intel Core i5 12600K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1900X and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 2-months later
  • 85% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1020 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – 125 vs 180 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 August 31, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 sTR4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 180 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 60

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12600K and Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i5 12600K and Core i9 9900K
3. Core i5 12600K and Core i5 10600K
4. Core i5 12600K and Core i7 11700K
5. Core i5 12600K and Ryzen 7 5700G
6. Ryzen Threadripper 1900X and Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen Threadripper 1900X and Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X or Intel Core i5 12600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский