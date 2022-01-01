Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i5 12600K
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 60 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 10 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +21%
1900
M1 Ultra
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
17385
M1 Ultra +25%
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +6%
1900
M1 Ultra
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K
11821
M1 Ultra +102%
23904
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12600K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 10 20
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Intel Core i9 9900K
3. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Intel Core i5 10600K
4. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Intel Core i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
6. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1 Max
7. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1 Pro
8. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i9 12900H
9. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i9 11980HK
10. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i9 11900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i5 12600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский